State Lawmaker Arrested After Recording Himself Storming Capitol Building

Republican West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans was arrested Friday and faces a criminal charge after entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol and live-streaming himself with rioters Wednesday.

Ken Kohl, a senior official at the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia, announced the charge against Evans during a call with reporters Friday, according to the Associated Press. Kohl also announced dozens of new charges brought against members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol building.

Video footage released Friday shows Evans being taken into federal custody.

#BREAKING WV Delegate Derrick Evans has been taken into federal custody. He’s charged after allegedly entering a restricted area of the US Capitol with rioters Wednesday. A woman saying he was his grandmother came out telling us to leave as he was put in a car. #WSAZ pic.twitter.com/wK2RqFcaF7 — Chad Hedrick (@WSAZChadHedrick) January 8, 2021

Authorities have reported that five people died due to Wednesday’s riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters are believed to have taken part in the incident — images and videos shared on social media show rioters breaking glass windows and brawling with Capitol Police.

Evans was among the people who unlawfully entered the Capitol building. He recorded a now deleted Facebook Live video in which he can be heard shouting, “We’re in! We’re in, baby!” (RELATED: Man Posed With Feet On Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Desk During Capitol Building Riot Arrested)

A newly elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Evans was disavowed by Republican West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw shortly after being identified, according to WOWK.

“He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today,” Hanshaw said regarding Evans’ involvement. “What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”

Evans said in a now deleted Facebook post Wednesday that he was acting only as an “independent member of the media to film history.” His attorney, John Bryan, claimed Evans “had no choice but to enter” the Capitol building due to the size of the mob, according to CNN.

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, in a statement Friday, joined a growing group of state lawmakers calling on Evans to be expelled from the state legislature, according to KXMC.