HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Indiana 80-73 In Double Overtime Thriller

Wisconsin pulled off an 80-73 Thursday night win over Indiana in dramatic fashion.

Well, the Hoosiers gave us everything we could handle during the double overtime victory.

The Hoosiers threw punch after punch against Wisconsin, and I respect the hell out of Indiana for the fight they put up.

They left it all on the court, took us to two OTs and damn near gave me a heart attack. That’s what Big 10 basketball is all about.

At the end of the day, our horses were able to run just a shade further than theirs.

D’Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl all played incredibly well down the stretch, hit big shots when we needed them and refused to break.

I feel like I’ve said it a dozen times this season, but I’m so damn proud of this team. We have all the pieces needed to make a Final Four, and that’s exactly what fans expect to happen.

