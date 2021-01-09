Sports

Fox News Interviews Our Own David Hookstead On Saving The College Football Season

David Hookstead talks saving college football on 'Fox & Friends.'
Dylan Housman General Assignment Reporter
Daily Caller sports editor David Hookstead appeared on Fox News to discuss his efforts to save the college football season and the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship.

Hookstead outlined the attempts of some who tried to cancel the season over COVID-19 safety concerns in the “Fox & Friends” appearance Saturday morning.

“They did tell us players would die … there’d be mass hospitalizations. None of that happened, none of that came true,” Hookstead said. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

Host Will Cain asked Hookstead why so many members of sports media seemingly desired for the season to be cancelled.

“I think it’s a lot of virtue signaling,” Hookstead said. “They sat there in their little ivory towers and looked down on middle America, the SEC, the Big Ten country.”

After widespread backlash led the Big Ten and Pac-12 to reverse course on their canceled seasons, college football made it to the title game.

Alabama and Ohio State will face off Monday night for the national championship.