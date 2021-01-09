Hope Hicks To Resign From White House, But Not Because Of The Riots: Report

Senior White House aide Hope Hicks will leave the White House this coming week, two sources familiar with the matter said, according to Bloomberg News on Friday.

The sources said Hicks informed colleagues that her resignation isn’t due to Wednesday’s Capitol Hill riots, according to Bloomberg News. Rioters descended on the Capitol Building amidst a march against the Electoral College’s certification of the election results, according to numerous outlets. (RELATED: Hope Hicks Has Coronavirus, Traveled With Trump Wednesday)

Two members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet and numerous officials of lower rank have resigned from the administration, reasoning that Trump’s rhetoric incited Wednesday’s unrest, Bloomberg News reported.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned Thursday, telling Trump that there “is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation,” according to her resignation letter obtained by the Daily Caller. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned Thursday, saying that the riots “deeply troubled her.”

Hicks doesn’t intend to join White House members who are resigning because of the riots, the New York Times reported. A person familiar with Hicks’s thinking said Hicks doesn’t wish to make problems for Trump and intends to remain silent, according to the Times.

The senior White House aide informed staff her last day had been set before Wednesday’s riot, the source said, according to the Times.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

