‘Stop Looking For People To Blame’: Jeanine Pirro Launches Tirade At ‘Bunch Of Freaks’ Who Stormed The Capitol

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro launched a heated tirade Saturday at the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building earlier this week.

Pirro opened her show with a monologue directed at the “bunch of freaks” who had breached the Capitol building, calling their actions “deplorable, reprehensible, outright criminal” as well as “frightening and repulsive.” (RELATED: ‘Real Fights Are Scary’: Dan Crenshaw Says House Members, Media Pushed Rioters Into The Fight)

WATCH:

“I want to be clear. The actions at the United States Capitol three days ago were deplorable, reprehensible, outright criminal. These frightening and repulsive actions represent the most significant breach on our Capitol in over 200 years,” Pirro began, going on to say that it was fine to be angry about the results of the 2020 presidential election, but believing the election was stolen was not an excuse for the damage that was done.

“Seventy-five million of us are still angry about the election, but we don’t storm the Capitol,” she continued. “And stop looking for other people to blame, including those dirt-bag terrorists antifa. To those of you who did this, you did it, of your own will, and you will be held accountable. Take the veil of politics off. Be totally objective, anyone watching this must condemn it.”

Pirro then asked what had been accomplished by those who had chosen to take such actions, noting that not a single vote had been changed because of what they did.

“What was the point? What did you get out of it?” she asked. “What was the plan once you got in there besides looking like a bunch of freaks, identifying yourselves with selfies, stealing, damaging property, trespassing, looting? Five people are dead in your wake.”

“You tarnished all the good that’s been done the last four years because of this senseless lunacy,” Pirro concluded, saying that they had smeared the 75 million Trump voters who hadn’t chosen to behave in that fashion.