REPORT: Kyle Rittenhouse Spotted At Bar Wearing ‘Free As F*ck’ Shirt, Drinking Beer

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged with homicide after protests turned deadly in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was reportedly spotted at a bar drinking beer.

Rittenhouse donned a shirt with the phrase “Free As F*ck” emblazoned across the front as he allegedly drank beer with his parents at the Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, establishment, according to a report published Friday by TMZ.

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Beer at Bar with Shirt that Says ‘Free as F***’ https://t.co/8d7Q4pQu8G — TMZ (@TMZ) January 9, 2021

Drinking underage is allowed in Wisconsin if the person under 21 is with a parental guardian or spouse of legal drinking age, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse Ordered To Stand Trial On All Six Counts, Including Homicide)

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department reportedly received a call about Rittenhouse being at the bar, according to TMZ. The person calling the police department thought Rittenhouse might have been in violation of his bond agreement, the outlet reported.

The police department confirmed that Rittenhouse had been at Pudgy’s Pub with a parent on Tuesday and after an investigation by the district attorney’s office, it was concluded that he was not in violation of the bond agreement, TMZ reported.

Rittenhouse has been out on bond since November. One of his lawyers paid the $2 million cash bond, WTMJ-TV reported at the time.

Rittenhouse has been accused of murdering two protesters, Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, during civil unrest ignited by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. He is facing six charges from the shooting, including first degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide, as previously reported.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to the Associated Press.