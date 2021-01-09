Lindsey Graham Says Biden Needs To ‘Pick Up The Phone’ And Tell Democrats To ‘Stand Down’ On Impeachment

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday that President-elect Joe Biden needs “to pick up the phone” and tell impeachment-hungry Democrats to “stand down.”

“Pick up the phone, call Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the squad and tell them ‘stand down’ [on impeachment],” Graham said during an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“This will destroy the country even further,” Graham said in reference to another impeachment procedure. “You have the power to do that, the question is, do you have the courage to do it?” he asked of Biden. (RELATED: ‘The Constitution Controls, Not The Mob’: Lindsey Graham Calls For Capitol Riot Task Force To ‘Identify Every Person’)

Graham called a video statement released Thursday by President Donald Trump “helpful” and that “it hit the mar,” adding that Trump “wants to move on to a peaceful transfer of power. He wants this to end.”

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said that he spent most of Friday with the president and that Trump wants to “focus on his agenda, his successes for the American people.”

“Joe Biden said it’s up to Congress regarding impeachment. No, President-elect Biden, it’s up to you,” Graham said, adding that he has told his supporters in his home state that that while he “admires” and continues to support Trump, it is “time to move on.”

“I’m asking no more of you, President-Elect Biden than I ask myself, pick up the phone and tell Pelosi, Schumer, and the squad to stand down, no more impeachments,” he repeated.

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, who is also the assistant House speaker, said Friday that Democrats intend to bring Articles of Impeachment against the president by “mid-next week” if Trump is not removed via the 25th Amendment.

There have been calls to impeach Trump after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, bringing chaos and violence to the Electoral College vote certification proceedings.

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie suggested Trump was to blame for the riots by encouraging his supporters to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election. Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney claimed Trump “lit the flame” of the riot. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: ‘If We Don’t Fight Back In 2020, We’re Never Going To Win’ The Presidency Again)

During his “Hannity” interview, Graham also confirmed that a crowd shouting “traitor” harassed him Friday while the senator was waiting for a flight at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

“I want to thank the police who came to my aid,” he said, while noting “I know people are frustrated. I wanted President Trump to win so badly. I thought he was a consequential president. I think he made the world safer and more prosperous.”