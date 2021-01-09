PREVIEW: Will Ohio State Upset Alabama In The National Title Game?

Is an upset on the horizon in the national title game Monday night between Alabama and Ohio State?

This seems to be the question everyone is asking ahead of the matchup between the two college football titans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Can Ohio State do the unthinkable and beat Alabama? The answer is yes. Will they do it? Well, that’s a totally different question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

The Buckeyes looked unstoppable against Clemson. They looked like the best team in America against Dabo Swinney’s squad.

Yet, it’s a new day, and Alabama hasn’t been touched all season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Even though I’m a Big 10 man, I don’t see OSU winning this game unless Justin Fields plays the game of his life, which is always a possibility.

What I do expect to happen is for the game to be insanely close and incredibly high scoring. We’re talking about arguably the two best offenses in all of college football

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide have weapons all over the field, and I can promise you both teams will find the end zone plenty Monday night.

I’m just not sure OSU will have the horses to go the distance and pull off the upset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

FINAL PREDICTION: Alabama wins 38-35. Make sure to watch at 8:00 EST on ESPN!