Rush Limbaugh Deletes His Twitter After Trump Ban

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh deactivated his Twitter account Friday evening, following President Donald Trump’s ban from the platform.

Rumors began circulating that Limbaugh had been banned, but a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the radio host deactivated his own account, which had more than half a million followers. Gen. Mike Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell were also banned along with the president Friday evening, days after the Capitol riots.

Unlike other suspended accounts, Limbaugh’s profile has a message that reads, “This account doesn’t exist.” (RELATED: Twitter Follows Trump Suspension With Massive ‘Purge’ Of Conservative Accounts)

“Twitter SPOX: ‘I would like to correct that he is not suspended. The user deactivated their account,'” Fox News media reporter Joseph A. Wulfsohn tweeted.

The social media website started removing Twitter accounts associated with the Wednesday riots at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in five deaths, including Ashli Babbit, a 35-year-old Air Force Veteran who was fatally shot by law enforcement. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick also reportedly died after being injured “while physically engaging with protesters.”

Prominent Trump commentators started pushing the social media alternative, Parler, following the president’s ban.