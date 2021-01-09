Start 2021 Off Right With This Incredible Barbell & Weight Set Bundle, Now Over 20% Off

The New Year has passed yet that bloated belly is far from gone. But before you fork up all your hard-earned cash on an expensive gym membership, perhaps a premium set-up at home would help you finally get into great shape. And lucky for you, this incredible workout bundle has everything you need to get regular, full-body workouts and live a healthier lifestyle.

The Axle Bundle is a superior workout system designed around the revolutionary AXLE Versatile Olympic Barbell, a 55-inch-long tool that puts a wide range of workouts and routines at your fingertips. Whether it’s traditional bench presses you like or sweating through deadlifts is more your thing, this dynamic workout tool can do it all, and give you the incredible results you’ve always wanted.

In addition to the barbell itself, this set also includes a complete weight system, allowing you to customize your workouts. With the ability to turn the barbell into a resistance tool for muscle toning, a lifting apparatus for strength training, or a rolling device for core development, the possibilities are truly endless.

While you may like to do your own thing with The Axle Barbelle and its accompanying enhancement tools, you’ll also have access to an entire year of unlimited exercises and routines on its accompanying app. In this program, you’ll be able to tune in to a live stream of workouts whenever you want and will also have access to a comprehensive library of on-demand videos you can access from anywhere.

Unlike other at-home gym equipment, this set-up is very easy to maneuver and store, whether you use it in your living room, basement, or office. And thanks to its slide-off wheels and unlockable collars, the bar is completely collapsible for effortless storage.

Still not sure if The Axle Bundle has what it takes to get you into shape? Just read these awesome online reviews and see for yourself!

“Quick easy assemble and breakdown. Makes for a great traveling piece of equipment You can transport it easily and set up.” – Deuce J.

“For me, the Axle is the ultimate abdominal workout. It absolutely rips through your core like nothing I’ve ever tried. That’s what I use it for most frequently.”- Grant F.

“This is a GREAT tool. Even on days I can’t work out, I can pop in an do a couple quick squats and lifts. I definitely recommend as a workout tool, and it’s been a great product so far; the quality and workmanship is 100%.” – Anonymous user

Prices subject to change.