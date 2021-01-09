Tech

Twitter Hides Iran Supreme Leader’s COVID-19 Vaccine Conspiracy Theory Tweet

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran

Official Khamenei Website/Handout via REUTERS

Andrew Jose
Twitter has reportedly hidden a post Friday by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for promoting conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines produced in the West.

The tweet from Khamanei’s official handle asserted that COVID-19 vaccines imported from the United States and Great Britain were “completely untrustworthy,” according to the Associated Press(RELATED: Iranian Foreign Minister Warns Trump To Avoid Alleged Israeli ‘Trap’)

“It’s not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations,” the tweet further claimed, referring to Britain and the U.S., in addition to alleging that French coronavirus vaccines “aren’t trustworthy.”

Khamenei has forbidden Iran from importing vaccines from the two countries, Al Jazeera reportedIran’s Red Crescent rejected several thousand American Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that a group of U.S.-based benefactors planned to donate to Iran, which has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, the AP reported.

Twitter permanently banned U.S. President Donald Trump from the platform earlier Friday, alleging “risk of further incitement of violence.” (RELATED: Twitter Permanently Bans President Trump’s Account)

The social media site’s ban of President Trump was contrasted with its milder approach towards Khamenei, prompting some to accuse the platform of double standards, VOA News reported.

Many of Twitter’s critics pointed out Khameini’s history of posting comments against Israel, according to VOA news. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai in May tweeted pictures of Khamenei’s handle allegedly “glorifying violence.”

While Twitter banned Trump, the handles of Louis Farrakhan and several Chinese propagandists remained active, Fox News reportedAccording to the Anti-Defamation League, Louis Farrakhan promotes anti-Semitic, anti-LGBT, and anti-White racism. 

 