21 Fitness Trackers To Help You Achieve All Of Your New Year’s Resolutions

Gain a little more weight than you’d have liked in 2020? Well, it’s a new year, and starting with a clean slate is easier than ever — especially when you have a good fitness tracker keeping you headed toward your goals. And lucky for you, we scoured the net for 21 of the best fitness trackers available, all with price tags that you’ll love even more.

PureZen Fitness Tracker – $29.99

This sleekly designed tracker makes staying on track to your fitness goals easy with a step and calorie counter, a heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and more — it even has a function that helps you track down your phone when you misplace it.

PureZen Fitness Tracker – $29.99

GoBe2 Complete Smart-Life Health Tracker Band – $149.99

This all-in-one device tracks your calories, keeps tabs on your hydration levels, and even helps you monitor your daily routine so that you experience less stress. And with an impressive battery life of 40 hours, you won’t have to worry about charging it all the time.

GoBe2 Complete Smart-Life Health Tracker Band – $149.99

Smart Fit Multi-Function Smartwatch Tracker & Monitor – $34.99

Get your wellness routine in check with this expert tracking device with 12 immensely helpful functions, including a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor, a calorie counter, a messaging alert system, and so much more.

Smart Fit Multi-Function Smartwatch Tracker & Monitor – $34.99

Leaf Chakra Smart Jewelry & Health Tracker – $79.99

Scared a tracker on your wrist will cramp your style? Then you’ll love this chic health tracker disguised as a necklace that links with the Bellabeat app to track your breathing, attract positive energy, and promote mindfulness.

Leaf Chakra Smart Jewelry & Health Tracker – $79.99

Multi-Function Smart Fitness Tracker – $20.99

Complete with a seamless Bluetooth connection to your smartphone, this tracker gives you helpful insight into your overall health by monitoring your steps, calorie intake, heart rate, sleep, and so much more. It even works as an alarm clock!

Multi-Function Smart Fitness Tracker – $20.99

Waterproof Fitness Tracker with Sports & Overall Health Functions – $22.99

Not only does this tracker monitor your calorie intake, sleep, steps, and heart rate, but it also boasts a built-in USB charger so you can plug it directly into the port without ever needing a separate charger. And thanks to its waterproof rating of IP67, you never have to worry about it getting wet.

Waterproof Fitness Tracker with Sports & Overall Health Functions – $22.99

Activbody Activ5 Fitness Device – $109

Squeeze in some exercise no matter how jam-packed your schedule is with this handheld fitness device that gives you access to over 100 full-body workouts. With regular use, you can boost your metabolism, improve circulation, and increase your overall strength.

Activbody Activ5 Fitness Device – $109

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter – $44.99

Measure your body’s oxygen saturation level by taking your finger’s pulse, no needle pricks necessary. This is an incredibly easy device to use — simply stick your finger in, and read your accurately calculated levels on its high-resolution LED display.

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter – $44.99

Metallic Smart Watch with Health & Activity Tracker – $44.99

Jam-packed with a whopping 15 features, including a heart rate monitor, calorie counter, a phone and watch finder, a sleep monitor, and more, this high-tech device will help you stay on track with all of your fitness goals. You can even get SMS Facebook alerts on it, right from your phone.

Metallic Smart Watch with Health & Activity Tracker – $44.99

OXITEMP Smart Watch with Live Oximeter – $49.95

Boasting a sweat-resistant and waterproof design, this high-end smartwatch is designed to be worn just about anywhere. Whether you’re using it to measure your heart rate as you tackle another HIIT workout or to monitor your sleep patterns, this watch gives you full control to help you reach your goals.

OXITEMP Smart Watch with Live Oximeter – $49.95

Protekt® Finger Pulse Oximeter – $25.99

Measure your blood oxygen levels by taking your finger’s pulse, a welcome, non-invasive alternative to using a needle. In addition to general monitoring, this device is ideal for exercise, sports purposes, and high-altitude activities.

Protekt® Finger Pulse Oximeter – $25.99

Slide Fitness SF106 Smart Watch – $31.99

Staying on track with your fitness goals couldn’t be easier with a smart tracker like this. With daily hydration reminders, accurate monitoring, and multi-sports management, you’ll never want to take this thing off.

Slide Fitness SF106 Smart Watch – $31.99

Slide Fitness Smart Watch – $39.99

Pre-programmed to monitor a wide array of activities, like cycling, running, and even playing basketball, this watch helps you stay on top of your progress with incredible ease. And with its durable, sweat-resistant, and waterproof design, you never have to worry about where you wear it.

Slide Fitness Smart Watch – $39.99

TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant – $79.99

Giving you access to the entire Google Play ecosystem, you’ll have every one of your favorite apps at your disposal, helping you to monitor your sleep, calorie intake, activity progress, and so much more. And thanks to its integrated GPS antenna, you’ll appreciate the watch’s incredible accuracy.

TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant – $79.99

SLIDE SW600 Smart Watch – $49.99

This watch has everything you’d want in a quality fitness tracker but it’s far more stylish than you’d expect. Plus, it’s compatible with Siri, gives you alerts for SMS, WeChat, Facebook, and more, all on its sleek, TFT color display.

SLIDE SW600 Smart Watch – $49.99

Smart Watch Round Face Health Monitor & Activity Tracker – $49.99

This multi-functioning smartwatch boasts a whopping 15 functions, both for tracking your fitness as well as keeping you involved in your social activities. And with its 1.4-inch colorful display and full capacitive touch capabilities, it’s incredibly easy to use.

Smart Watch Round Face Health Monitor & Activity Tracker – $49.99

IP67 Waterproof Sport Smart Watch – $29.95

From its seamless Bluetooth connection to its wide array of fitness functions, this is a smartwatch anyone would appreciate. And unlike other devices like it out there, it can last for up to five full days on a single charge!

IP67 Waterproof Sport Smart Watch – $29.95

Body Glove Waterproof Activity Tracker – $49.99

Monitor your heart rate, calories, sleep, and steps with this incredibly lightweight device made of comfortable silicone. From its built-in anti-loss capabilities to its sedentary alerts that remind you to get up and move, this thing is a must-have.

Body Glove Waterproof Activity Tracker – $49.99

RBX Active Smartwatch Tracker – $45.95

Keep track of your heart rate, heartbeat, and pulse as you exercise and go about your day. In addition to monitoring your sleep and calorie intake, this watch also displays calendar events, social media activity, phone alerts, and more to ensure you always stay connected.

RBX Active Smartwatch Tracker – $45.95

Elite HRV: Portable Heart Rate Monitor with Personal Pro App – $139.99

This superior heart rate monitor captures important data as it monitors your sleep, exercise, mood, and lifestyle, providing you with incredible insight into stress patterns, habits, and more. Whether you’re working toward a specific goal or simply trying to identify obstacles, this monitoring tool is incredibly helpful in allowing you to live as healthily as possible.

Elite HRV: Portable Heart Rate Monitor with Personal Pro App – $139.99

Aura Smart Strap for Apple Watch – $118.99

This game-changing strap turns your Apple Watch into the ultimate fitness tool, allowing you to monitor hydration levels, accurately measure fat and body mass, set goals through the Apple HealthKit App, and so much more. Plus, it runs for 6 months on a replaceable coin battery.

Aura Smart Strap for Apple Watch – $118.99

