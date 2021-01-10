Alex Smith Hasn’t Made A Decision On Playing Next Season

Washington quarterback Alex Smith doesn’t know if his NFL career is over.

According to ESPN, Smith said after the Saturday night loss to the Buccaneers, which he wasn't active for, that he hasn't made a call on his future just yet.

WFT Alex Smith said he hasn’t decided about his future yet and will take a few weeks before reaching a conclusion.https://t.co/cNwRCIi0J8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

“I had so much fun this year, to be back in the locker room and on the field to play a game I love and to lose yourself in it is one of the great feelings in the world. My wife has been through a lot, my family has been through a lot but that’s for another time and place,” Smith told the media when talking about his future.

Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback. Alex Smith is inactive pic.twitter.com/eS4nb6BMqW — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 9, 2021

As I’ve said many times before, the fact played in the NFL again after his gruesome knee injury is already a major victory.

When he went down in 2018, I think most people assumed that he’d never play again.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

He came back from his knee injury, started several games this season for Washington and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of sports.

“No matter the outcome, Alex has already won.” Alex Smith’s leg brace has been turned into the Vince Lombardi Trophy. His with Liz, sent this message before the @WashingtonNFL game tonight. (Via IG/LizBSmith11) pic.twitter.com/aY6H6QnUnh — #SuperWildCard on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 3, 2021

Whether or not Smith ever throws a pass again in an NFL game, he’s already cemented his place in history.