Bill O’Reilly Says Trump ‘Destroyed His Legacy,’ Lost ‘All Perspective And Personal Discipline’

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly contended that President Donald Trump has “destroyed his legacy” by failing to “tamp down the angry protesters” who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

In an op-ed published on his website Saturday, O’Reilly lamented the fact that “anti-Trump zealots” have now been emboldened because of the “horrendous display of sedition and treachery” put on by a mob of pro-Trump rioters who rampaged the Capitol.

“Mr. Trump’s failure to tamp down the angry protestors supporting him in Washington has destroyed his legacy,” O’Reilly wrote.

Calling the notion that Trump encouraged the violence “false,” the former Fox News host nevertheless argued that press mistreatment and bitterness over the 2020 election has caused the president to lose “all perspective and personal discipline.”

O’Reilly panned the notion that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer want to bring the nation together. Instead, he argued, “They want to punish Donald Trump and every single one of his supporters by ginning up another impeachment fiasco that they know will light yet another fuse in this nation.”

After criticizing social media companies for “denying the President and others the right to express opinions,” the former Fox News host called on President-elect Joe Biden to “defuse” the situation. (RELATED: Media Spent Months Downplaying Violent BLM, Antifa Riots. With The Capitol Riot, They’ve Suddenly Changed Their Tune)

“It is beyond any doubt that the assault on Congress by Trump supporters has created a national emergency,” he wrote. “We are descending into the madness of irrationality. In addition, the anti-Trumpers are now exacting vivid revenge and there doesn’t seem to be any cease fire in sight. And so our divided nation turns to you, Joe Biden. Defuse it. As best you can.”