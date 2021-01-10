Watch A Clip From The Upcoming Movie ‘Cherry’ With Tom Holland

The first clip from the upcoming movie “Cherry” has hit the internet.

The plot of the highly-anticipated film with Tom Holland, according to IMDB, is, “An Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the short clip, Holland’s character is talking about signing up for the military with a recruiter. You can give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait to see “Cherry,” which will premiere on Apple TV+. Holland is one of the best actors in the game, and this movie looks insanely dark.

Obviously, the clip above doesn’t paint the darkest of pictures, but the promo photos for the film make it clear there won’t be a ton of smiling in “Cherry.”

As I’ve said many times before, I love dark content. A great dark and gritty film really gets the blood pumping, and we know Holland can take it there.

Look no further than “The Devil All the Time” for proof of that fact.

There’s no doubt in my mind at all that “Cherry” will be one of the biggest films of 2021. You can catch it starting February 26, 2021.