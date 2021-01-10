Four Dead In Chicago Mass Shooting, Police Say

Four people, including the suspect, died during a shooting spree Saturday that began in the afternoon and lasted hours, the Chicago Police Department said.

The suspect began the shooting spree at approximately 1:50 p.m. in a Chicago parking lot, police said, according to ABC News. The shooting ended in the evening in Evanston, Illinois, a town on the outskirts of Chicago.

“Thanks to the bravery of [Evanston Police Department] police officers and with the support of [Chicago police] officers, a violent criminal and his murderous rampage was stopped,” Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown tweeted.

The man entered the parking lot then shot and killed a 30-year-old man, later identified as a University of Chicago student, who had been sitting in a car, according to ABC News. The man was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. (RELATED: Elderly Woman And Teen Among 5 Killed, 32 Shot In Chicago Weekend Violence)

About ten minutes after first entering the parking lot, the suspect entered a nearby apartment building, ABC News reported. He shot both a female security guard, who was pronounced dead later, and a 77-year-old woman, who remains in critical condition, while she retrieved her mail.

“He proceeded to walk into the building and I think she told him he had to leave the building and then he shot her,” a neighbor told ABC affiliate WLS-TV.

“So then she began to run and he shot her again,” the neighbor continued.

After stealing a car, the suspect entered a nearby store at 3:45 p.m., announced that a robbery was taking place and fired at several patrons, ABC News reported. A 2-year-old man was killed and an 81-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

At around 5 p.m. a 15-year-old girl was struck by the suspect’s stray gunfire while she was riding in the back of her family’s car, police said, according to WLS-TV. She is in critical condition.

After firing upon both Chicago and Evanston police officers, the suspect fled to an IHOP restaurant where he shot a woman, who had taken hostage, in the head, according to ABC News. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man was shot by police and died as he attempted to flee IHOP, according to ABC News.

Police identified the suspect as Jason Nightengale, a 32-year-old man, ABC News reported. Police haven’t given a motive for the shooting spree.

