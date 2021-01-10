Hear A Congresswoman Describe The Capitol Riot From Inside The Evacuation

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the unrest at the nation’s Capitol Building, her plans for the Republican Party and more.

“I was in the chamber for the joint session initially in the early part of the afternoon,” Mace said. “When that was over, when we recessed to go into separate sessions in the chambers with the U.S. Senate [and] the U.S. House, I went back to my office.”

“At that point in time, Cannon office building was being evacuated because there was a threat,” she said. “Typically, these things are nonfactors. They end up not being anything. Unfortunately, there were two pipe bombs — one delivered to the Republican headquarters, one to the Democrat headquarters. There was a cooler full of Molotov cocktails.”

“When we were able to come back here to the office with the staff, we were immediately put in lockdown because that was the moment that the rioters breached the capitol,” Mace said.

WATCH:

