DC’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurant Is Fighting To Survive

Washington, D.C.’s oldest family-owned restaurant, Martin’s Tavern, is struggling to survive.

The restaurant is most well known for its historical booths dedicated to famous historical figures who have dined there. There’s a Richard Nixon booth, a Sam Rayburn and Lyndon Johnson booth, and If you want to be seated at the place where President John F. Kennedy sat when he proposed to Jackie, you better book weeks in advance.

But the long waiting list to get a coveted seat at arguably the most historical restaurant in D.C. is blank due to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s indoor dining ban. (RELATED: Washington, DC Bans Indoor Dining)

“I was so used to the hustle and bustle inside and so much laughter and cheer and now when you come inside, as you can hear, there is nothing to hear anymore,” said the restaurant’s 5th generation owner, Lauren Martin.

The tavern invested $10,000 for outdoor seating, but Martin told the Daily Caller the limited seating isn’t enough.

“It’s been pretty difficult just to conduct business in general, like I said it’s really hard to make a living off 10 tables for an entire restaurant,” Martin said.

Watch the full video below to find out how D.C.’s indoor dining ban is hurting local restaurants like Martin’s Tavern.

WATCH:

Find out more about Martin’s Tavern here

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

‘There Is No Positive End In Sight’:Business Owner Hasn’t Been Able To Open Doors Since March

The Oldest Restaurant In NYC Might Not Make It Because Of Cuomo’s COVID-19 Restrictions