REPORT: Celtics Vs. Heat Game Postponed

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat reportedly won’t play as scheduled Sunday night.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), the game between the Celtics and Heat has been postponed, but the league isn’t pausing the season, “despite thinning rosters because of” coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN Sources: While the Celtics-Heat game has been postponed tonight, the NBA has no plans to pause the season despite thinning rosters because of COVID-19 protocols in several places. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2021

Well, we saw it happen in the NFL and college football, and we’re now seeing postponements in college basketball and the NBA.

It’s just the nature of the beast. Welcome to life during a global pandemic.

The good news is that the NBA reportedly isn’t interesting in pausing the season as teams battle against coronavirus.

A game being postponed doesn’t worry me. The season getting paused would actually be substantially bad news.

Let’s hope the NBA can keep holding the line and make sure as few games as possible get postponed. The last thing we need is the season being halted.