REPORT: Secret Service Aware Of Lin Wood’s Threats Against Pence On Parler

The U.S. Secret Service is reportedly aware of threats pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood made against Vice President Mike Pence on Parler.

In a Thursday morning post that has since been removed by Parler, Wood wrote, “Get the firing squads ready. Pence goes FIRST.”

Lin Wood is directing people to shoot Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/j6wHwT0ldL — Parlertakes???????? (@parlertakes) January 7, 2021

“We are aware of the comments and take all threats against our protectees seriously,” a Secret Service spokesperson told Mediaite on Saturday.

“Pence & leaders of coup are planning to arrest & execute President Trump & his followers,” Wood also wrote Friday in a post that was also removed, according to the Washington Examiner.

As rioters were storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” ostensibly frustrated that the vice president refused to take part in attempting to overturn the election results as the Electoral College votes were certified.

Protesters could be heard shouting “Where is Pence!” in video uploaded to Gab, the New York Times reported.

Responding to Mediaite’s inquiry on the matter, Wood said he had not been contacted by Secret Service, insisting he made “NO threat” and that his comments were “rhetorical hyperbole.”

“I made NO threat,” Wood said Saturday. “I do not believe in violence. I do believe in the rule of law. I have reliable evidence that Pence has engaged in acts of treason. My comments were rhetorical hyperbole. Any journalist should understand that concept. If my information is accurate, law enforcement will address what punishment, if any, should be administered to Pence as they do with all criminals.” (RELATED: REPORT: Capitol Riot Arrests Climb To At Least 82)

“I am a man of God and believe in the rule of law,” Wood continued.