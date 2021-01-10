Roy Blunt Says Trump Should Finish Term — He ‘Touched A Hot Stove’ And Is ‘Unlikely To Touch It Again’

Republican Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt said that President Donald Trump should finish the remaining days of his term during a Sunday morning appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Trump has come under fire from Democrats and some in his own party who want him to either resign or be removed from office for what they consider instigating and failing to adequately address Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“It would be up to him, but my view would be what the president should do is now finish the last 10 days of his presidency,” Blunt told anchor Margaret Brennan when asked whether Trump should resign.

“I think the president’s decisions and his actions that day and leading up to that day on this topic were clearly reckless,” Blunt added. “I said that very early in the evening on Wednesday, that this was a tragic day for the country. And the president had involvement in that.”

Blunt hinted that the election ultimately held Trump “accountable” for his actions, but added that the president “should be very careful over the next 10 days that his behavior is what you’d expect from the leader of the greatest country in the world.”

“My personal view is that the president touched a hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again,” he said. “And if that’s the case, every day we get closer to the last day of his presidency. We should be thinking more about the first day of the next presidency than the last day of his presidency, in my view.” (RELATED: Bill O’Reilly Says Trump ‘Destroyed His Legacy,’ Lost ‘All Perspective And Personal Discipline’)

Blount added that since impeachment would be impossible to complete before January 20, ongoing efforts are more about “a long-term punishment” for Trump than “protecting the government.”