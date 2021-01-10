US Diplomats Slam President Trump For Riot At Capitol, Call For His Removal From Office

U.S. diplomats across the world have reportedly drafted two cables slamming President Donald Trump for Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol and calling for him to be removed from office.

Foreign and civil service officers from the U.S. State Department sent the cables using a channel known as a "dissent channel," the Associated Press reported Sunday. Using the channel, diplomats have expressed growing concerns that Wednesday's riot at the Capitol undermines the ability for the U.S. to promote and defend democratic ideals around the world.

One of the cables called for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to support Vice President Mike Pence and other cabinet members in the Trump administration in seeking any lawful avenue to protect the country. The cable suggested using “the possible implementation of the procedures provided for in Article 4 of the 25th Amendment, if appropriate” as a means to remove President Trump from office.

“Failing to publicly hold the president to account would further damage our democracy and our ability to effectively accomplish our foreign policy goals abroad,” the second cable stated.

The dissent channel is normally used in order to express disagreement with certain foreign policy decisions. Not only are the two cables that were sent out unprecedented as they depict the president as a threat to the nation, but they reflect displeasure at the way the secretary of state has chosen to respond to the riot.

While Pompeo has already denounced the violence at the Capitol as “unacceptable,” he has not called out the president’s role in inciting violence.

Several politicians including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have already supported the possibility of either invoking the 25th amendment to remove President Trump, or impeaching him.