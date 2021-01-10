Video Emerges Showing Violent MAGA Mob Pummeling Police Officer

In the wake of the riot that rocked the U.S. Capitol, video emerged over the weekend showing a mob of Trump supporters beating a police officer.

The video showed a Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police officer being dragged down a set of stairs outside the Capitol building while rioters beat him, some with American flags. (RELATED: ‘Go Sack The Capitol And Lynch The Vice President’: The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg Says Trump Wanted Violence)

During the beating, several launched flag poles and other projectiles — even a crutch — at a nearby doorway.

The officer who was beaten has not been identified.

Disturbing footage from Wednesday at the Capitol appears to show a police officer being dragged down the stairs and beaten

This specific officer being beaten on the ground was positively identified as a Metro DC cop. Not Capitol Police Officer Sicknick.

Numerous violent clashes occurred between President Donald Trump’s supporters and both Capitol Police and Washington D.C. Metropolitan police officers, resulting in the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

A second Capitol Police officer, Howard Liebengood, reportedly died by suicide Saturday after responding to Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol. Assigned to the Senate division, Liebengood was the son of former Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Howard S. Liebengood.