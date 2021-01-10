Politics

Video Emerges Showing Violent MAGA Mob Pummeling Police Officer

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
In the wake of the riot that rocked the U.S. Capitol, video emerged over the weekend showing a mob of Trump supporters beating a police officer.

The video showed a Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police officer being dragged down a set of stairs outside the Capitol building while rioters beat him, some with American flags. (RELATED: ‘Go Sack The Capitol And Lynch The Vice President’: The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg Says Trump Wanted Violence)

During the beating, several launched flag poles and other projectiles — even a crutch — at a nearby doorway.

The officer who was beaten has not been identified.

Numerous violent clashes occurred between President Donald Trump’s supporters and both Capitol Police and Washington D.C. Metropolitan police officers, resulting in the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

A second Capitol Police officer, Howard Liebengood, reportedly died by suicide Saturday after responding to Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol. Assigned to the Senate division, Liebengood was the son of former Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Howard S. Liebengood.