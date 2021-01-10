The Buccaneers Beating Washington Gets Monster TV Ratings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Washington Football Team 31-23 Saturday night put up huge TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game between the Bucs and Washington peaked with an average of 17.745 million viewers on NBC as Tom Brady and company earned the win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Folks, that’s an absolutely gigantic number for an NFL wildcard game. That’s an insane amount of viewers for a game nobody even expected to be close.

Whenever the NFL is hitting north of 17 million viewers, you know business is going well for Roger Goodell and everyone else involved.

People who tuned in also weren’t disappointed at all. Not only was the game much closer than expected, but it was absolutely electric.

Washington simply refused to fold as quickly as everyone assumed. They might not have won, but they put up one hell of a great fight.

We’ll have to see how the ratings do down the stretch, but I think it’s safe to say things are going very well for the NFL when it comes to dominating TV.