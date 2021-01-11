7 Essential Household Items You Need To Check Out Right Now

We’ve all been spending a lot of time at home during the past year. Because of this, we’ve compiled a list of essential household product you will find insanely useful for low prices. Check them out below!

Did you know that cellphones are the dirtiest object you touch everyday? Yes, that’s right. It’s dirtier than credit cards, wallets, and everything else you use on the daily! However, there’s never been a great way to clean your phone. This UV light sanitizer wand eliminates that issue. Once turned on, this light will charge your phone wirelessly while effectively leaning 99.99% of unwanted germs. How awesome is that? Not only is it awesome, it’s essential during these times.

Get it here for only $44.95!

This set is made of German high-carbon that doesn’t stain. Your purchase will include a paring, utility, chef, bread, and boning knives. A knife block will also be included!

Get it here for only $149.00!

This #1 best seller is a great way to be prepared for any situation. You’ll receive 299 pieces of medical equipment with your purchase. This et is ideal for home and on-the-go use.

Get it here for only $17.09.

This smart thermostat puts the control in your hands, literally! Download the ecobee app and set or adjust the temperature from anywhere in the world! This thermostat is easy to install on your own and will save you approximately 23% on annual heating and cooling costs!

Get it here for only $159.00.

This product may not be used often, but you’ll surely be happy you have it when something in your house is experiencing issues! Trust me, having a quality toolbox like this one is absolutely essential for homeowners.

Get it here for only $34.99!

This vacuum is both a hand-held and a normal upright! Easily clean up tricky pet hair, tough food stains and more with this highly-rated dual purpose vacuum!

Get it here for only $79.99.

This is the ultimate air fryer! I mean, just look at it! Not only can you air fry with this gadget, but you can roast, bake, grill, dehydrate, and cook a rotisserie chicken! This products looks up to 70% faster than conventional ovens. That’s pretty incredible if you ask me!

Get this air fryer here for only $159.95, plus a $10 off coupon!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.