Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf Resigns Four Days After Vowing To Remain In Post Until Biden’s Inauguration

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf will resign from his post Monday at midnight, citing “recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of” his “authority as Acting Secretary” in an email sent to DHS staff Monday evening.

Wolf didn’t directly reference the Capitol Hill riot that had already prompted resignations from other Trump Administration cabinet officials and tapped Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor, “a consummate professional,” to lead the department until Jan. 20. (RELATED: Here Are All The Trump Administration Officials Who Resigned In The Wake Of The Capitol Riot)

“I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of this Administration. Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary. These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power,” he wrote.

Wolf told administration officials to “be proud of what we have accomplished” and claimed to be leaving “knowing that the Department has positioned itself for an orderly and smooth transition to President-elect Biden’s DHS team.”

Wolf’s announcement came just four days after vowing to stay on in his current capacity until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Every American is guaranteed the right to peacefully protest,” he said in a Thursday statement responding to the rioting mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters that led to five deaths on Capitol Hill. “But once those protests become violent, we should enforce our laws and bring those responsible to justice—regardless of political motivations.”

“The Department’s focus remains on the serious threats facing our country and an orderly transition to President-elect Biden’s DHS team.”

Earlier on Monday, Wolf also expedited the United States Secret Service’s operational takeover of the security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.