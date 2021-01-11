Alex Trebek’s Daughter, Nicky, Breaks Her Silence And Praises Late Father As ‘Extraordinary’ After Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode

Alex Trebek’s daughter, Nicky Trebek, broke her silence and praised her late father as “extraordinary” following the airing of his final “Jeopardy!” episode.

“You were extraordinary!!!” the legendary TV game show host‘s daughter shared in her post on Instagram, along with a screenshot that read, “Jeopardy! Forever.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

She also used several hashtags in her post that included “We miss you dad.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Trebek (@nickytrebek)

Trebek appeared for one last time on the game show when his final pre-recorded taped episode aired on Friday.

At the close of the show, fans got to see a montage of footage from over the last three decades with the host from a variety of shows, even dressed up in some crazy outfits.

At the very end of the video we see the host waving goodbye and saying “until next time on Jeopardy, so long” as he did at the close of his shows, even the very last one.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards opened up about taping those final episodes and called Trebek a “warrior.”

“In the last few weeks, he [Trebek] had an intestinal surgery, and he was out for a little bit,” Richards told Entertainment Weekly.

“I talked to him seven days before what would end up being his final taping session, and I said, ‘Alex, you’re barely up and around. We have a long way to go before you’re gonna be back in the studio taping,'” he added.

“He [Trebek] got very firm, which I loved, and he goes, ‘I’ll be there. Don’t you cancel anything,'” Richards continued. “And sure as heck, he was. He was a warrior.”

As previously reported, the famed host lost his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in November. He was 80 years old.