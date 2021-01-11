‘Always Sunny’ Star Rob McElhenney Says Season 15 Will Be About The ‘Bullsh*t’ Happening In Society

Season 15 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is happening, and it sounds like it’s going to be a fun ride.

In response to a fan asking Sunday for an update on the new season, creator Rob McElhenney tweeted, “Yes. We’re doing one and it will most likely be all about this bullsh*t. Also d*ck jokes.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Yes. We’re doing one and it will most likely be all about this bullshit. Also dick jokes. https://t.co/jgJLewqR0R — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 10, 2021

There are two shows we need back ASAP to cover all the chaos and carnage of the past year, and they’re “Sunny” and “South Park.”

The latter already dropped a pandemic special, and it was everything we hoped it would be.

When it comes to subtle political jabs, there might not be a better show in TV history than “Always Sunny.”

It does an excellent job of cracking jokes while not being in your face about it. When it comes to the riots, civil unrest, lockdowns and everything else we’ve seen since March, you better believe I expect “Sunny” to come out swinging.

If you think “Always Sunny” won’t address the riot we saw at the Capitol last week, then you’re out of your damn mind.

The hit FXX show will absolutely cover the chaos and carnage, and I’m sure it’s going to be hysterical.

We need the gang back soon. Trust me, America needs something to laugh about, and “Sunny” is the perfect way to get the job done.