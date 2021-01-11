Bars In Tuscaloosa Are Already Packed For The National Title Game

People are already lined up to get into bars in Tuscaloosa, Alabama ahead of the national title game.

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide will take the field Monday night in Miami to play for the title, and people are already ready to drink some beer! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

In a pair of Twitter photos shared early Monday afternoon by @SpurrFM, people could be seen lined up outside of the bars and waiting in the rain.

You can check out the photos in the tweet below.

8 hours until kickoff and this is the scene to get into Tuscaloosa bars to watch the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/kGWTbroa4G — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) January 11, 2021

This is the kind of energy and attitude we love to see out of college students ahead of major matchups.

The Crimson Tide are gunning for a national title tonight. You best believe they’re ready to roll against the Buckeyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

When I was in college, Wisconsin made two Final Fours. I can’t even begin to tell you how much beer was consumed during those days.

Once the alcohol started flowing, we just didn’t stop. Now, Alabama fans are doing the exact same ahead of the championship game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

It’s going to be electric in Miami, and I can promise you it’ll be electric in Tuscaloosa if the Crimson Tide get up early by a couple touchdowns. Don’t miss it at 8:00 EST on ESPN!