Biden Proceeds With ‘America United’ Inauguration Theme Following Capitol Riot

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration theme will be “America United,” following Wednesday’s storming of the capitol and amid rumors of upcoming protests.

Biden’s inauguration will take place January 20 in Washington, D.C., only days after rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol, committing acts of vandalism and postponing the certification process as members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building. Trump’s removal from office may also be accompanied by protests and possible violence, according to multiple reports.

The president-elect’s team said that the inauguration comes “at a time of unprecedented crisis,” Fox News reported Monday, and Biden’s team emphasized that the inaugural theme “reflects the beginning” of a “path to a brighter future,” according to the publication. (RELATED: First Lady Melania Trump Breaks Silence On Capitol Riot)

“Our political divisions are seeking to tear us apart and continue to test the strength of our democracy,” the Biden team said, according to Fox News. “The moment calls for sober reflection and the mustering of our national resolve. It is also a moment of hope.”

Biden’s inauguration is intended to highlight American “resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation,” Biden’s team said. (RELATED: House Democrats Set To Introduce Articles Of Impeachment)

“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people – one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united,” Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Dr. Tony Allen said, according to Fox News.

“It is time to turn the page on this era of division,” he continued. “The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us – out of many, one.”

President Donald Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration, and Democratic members of the House of Representatives introduced a resolution Monday to impeach Trump, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in Wednesday’s Capitol Riot.

Biden has promised to prioritize passing a law against domestic terrorism, according to the Wall Street Journal. His advisors are also pushing him to create a post in the White House specifically to target and combat “ideologically inspired violent extremists,” the publication reported.

“Don’t dare call them protesters,” Biden said of the Trump’s supporters who stormed the United States Capitol. “They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple.”

