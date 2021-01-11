Man Seen Beating Police Officer With American Flag At Capitol Called For ‘Death’ To ‘Treasonous’ Lawmakers

A man seen in a now-viral video beating a police officer with an American flag at the U.S. Capitol building last week gave an interview before the melee to a British newspaper in which he called for “death” to lawmakers, who he accused of treason.

Video of the disturbing attack emerged over the weekend. It showed a swarm of apparent Trump supporters dragging a Washington, D.C. police officer into a crowd and beating him. A photo taken from above the scene shows the officer lying face down on steps leading to the Capitol entrance.

The officer has not been identified, and his medical status is unclear.

Disturbing footage from Wednesday at the Capitol appears to show a police officer being dragged down the stairs and beaten

One member of the mob stood out, in part because of the weapon he used in the assault.

A bearded man with shaggy dark hair in a camouflage jacket is seen on video repeatedly beating the officer with an American flag. (RELATED: Video Emerges Of Violent MAGA Mob Pummeling Police Officer)

The man has yet to be identified, but he gave an interview to The Telegraph, a British newspaper, before the beating.

“Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor,” the man, pointing to the Capitol building, told Telegraph reporter Rozina Sabur.

He is seen wearing a red undershirt and holding a camouflage jacket, attire which resembles that worn by the man beating the police officer.

“Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building,” the man told Sabur.

Lawmakers were inside the Capitol building voting to confirm the results of the 2020 election.

The man was one of thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington as part of the “Stop the Steal” protest.

President Donald Trump spoke at the rally, and refused to concede the election to Joe Biden.

After the event, a swarm of protesters battled police and broke into the Capitol building. Lawmakers were directed to shelter in their offices or evacuate the Capitol building.

Five people died during the Capitol breach. Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer, died from injuries he sustained during the riots. Ashli Babbit, a Trump supporter, was fatally shot by a police officer as she attempted to enter a restricted area of the Capitol building.

Another woman died after reportedly being trampled by the protesters. Two other men died after suffering medical emergencies.

Federal authorities have identified and charged multiple people with federal charges in connection with the riots.

Eric Munchel, who was seen in military-grade gear carrying zip ties in the Senate gallery, was arrested on Sunday and charged with violent entry on Capitol grounds.

Authorities also arrested Jacob Chansley, a prominent supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory who was photographed on the Senate floor wearing fur and a viking helmet. Prosecutors also charged Adam Johnson, a Florida man who was photographed walking through the Capitol building with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

