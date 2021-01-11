The Cleveland Browns Win Their 1st Playoff Game Since The 1994 Season

The Cleveland Browns won their first playoff game in decades when they beat the Steelers Sunday night 48-37.
For the first time since the 1994 season, the Browns actually walked off the field after a game in the playoffs as the winners after taking it to Pittsburgh on the road.
It’s been a quarter of a century! The last time the Browns won a playoff game was January 1, 1995 when they beat the Patriots.
For as much as I have trashed the Browns and Baker Mayfield over the years, I have to admit that it’s pretty damn cool to see them win.
The Browns have a dedicated fanbase, people in Ohio love them, Cleveland is full of blue-collar and working class people who deserve a solid football team and they finally have it.
I guess all of Baker Mayfield’s critics can also take a break from hammering him (myself included) because he has led the Browns to an outstanding season.
Now, the Browns will play the Chiefs. Tune in at 3:05 EST on CBS!