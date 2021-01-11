Dana Bash: ‘How Many Hot Stoves Does The President Have To Touch To Be Locked Out Of The Kitchen?’

CNN host Dana Bash went after Republicans on Monday for their public response to President Donald Trump’s role in the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

The Capitol was stormed after Trump spoke at the “Save America” rally earlier in the day, where he called on his supporters to march on the Capitol and demand Vice President Mike Pence and Congress reject the Electoral College vote. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claims ‘We Came Close To Half The House Nearly Dying’ During Capitol Riot)

“CNN Newsroom” host Kate Bolduan said that she was hearing a mixed response from Republicans regarding the riot and asked Bash if she was hearing the same thing.

“Not as much in private, and you’re probably having the same experience. But in public, it really is unbelievable,” Bash said. “I mean how many hot stoves does the President have to touch to be locked out of the kitchen? Enough already. And this wasn’t just you know touching a hot stove, this was lighting a match and lighting the house on fire. I mean, that is what the President did. Period.”

Bash didn’t give any examples or mention any Republicans by name, but various prominent Republicans have publicly spoken out against the riot in the days following, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and multiple members of Congress.

She then described that the rioters “considered themselves revolutionaries” and that “they considered themselves that because they were being egged on by the President of the United States.”

“And the fact that it happened in the United States Capitol,” Bash continued, “and so many members of Congress are telling me that they feel really sure that if the Capitol police hadn’t at least put the people in safety, and sort of abandon the building to take care of people, that more members of Congress — not more, members of Congress and more people would have been killed at the hands of these people who thought they were doing President Trump’s bidding.”