Report: Dr. Dre Still In Intensive Care A Week After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre reportedly still remains in the intensive care unit after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Sources close to the 55-year-old rapper told TMZ in a piece published Monday, that the music mogul is till in the ICU at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. (RELATED: Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Sources close to the rapper told the outlet that doctors have been doing a whole host of tests to find out what caused the aneurysm and that doctors reportedly want him in intensive care in case it happens again. (RELATED: REPORT: Dr. Dre To Pay Estranged Wife Nicole Young $2 Million In Spousal Support Amid Recovery From Brain Aneurysm)

Those same people close to the music legend said doctors have reportedly cautiously told family members that a “bad outcome” doesn’t appear to be on the horizon.

Shortly after reports surfaced about the record producer being hospitalized, a post on his Instagram thanked family, friends and fans for all the well wishes.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” Dr. Dre’s post on social media read. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre)

“I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” the post added. “Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”