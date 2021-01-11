‘General Hospital’ Star John Reilly Dies At 84, According To His Daughter

“General Hospital” star John Reilly has reportedly died.

Reilly was 84 at the time of his death, according to Page Six. His daughter confirmed his death to the outlet, but it is unclear how the soap opera veteran passed away.

John Reilly, star of General Hospital, dies aged 84 https://t.co/ka2pi9gSRp — Independent Arts (@IndyArts) January 11, 2021

Caitlyn Reilly also shared the news Sunday on her Instagram. (RELATED: Lee Phillip Bell, Co-Creator Of ‘The Young And The Restless,’ Dead At 91)

“John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack,” Caitlyn captioned a photo of herself with her father. “The brightest light in the world has gone out. Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye. I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do, but I know he’ll be with me. I love you forever Daddy.”

Reilly became popular with a reoccurring role on “Dallas,” but the actor was most known for his role on “General Hospital” as Sean Donely.

Reilly’s “General Hospital” co-star Kristina Wagner shared a tribute to the actor on Twitter.

A wardrobe polaroid from my collection. Sean Donnelly was Felicia’s father figure. He and Frisco protected the princess. Rest in peace John Reilly. YOU were a treasure. Sending love to his family. #RIPJohnReilly #GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/vdRyxDAh8s — Kristina Wagner (@KristinaWagnr) January 10, 2021

“Rest in peace John Reilly,” Wagner wrote alongside a photo of herself and Reilly. “YOU were a treasure. Sending love to his family.”