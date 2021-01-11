Actor Hank Garrett Says He Broke Robert Redford’s Nose On Set Of ‘Three Days Of The Condor’

Actor Hank Garrett revealed he once broke Robert Redford’s nose while filming a fight scene for “Three Days of the Condor.”

The broken nose seemed to be accident, according to an interview published Monday by Fox News.

“We were filming ‘Three Days of the Condor.’ I played a CIA assassin disguised as a mailman… We had this fight where there was mineral oil all over the floor,” he recalled. “I’m supposed to do this simple sweep over my knee. He slips all over the oil and came at me headfirst. And I came around with my elbow. The next thing you know, I end up hitting him right in the nose with my elbow. My reaction was ‘Oh dear God, no.’ There’s blood coming out of his nose. I’m thinking it’s all over for me, but we continued from there.” (RELATED: UFC Fighter Mike Perry Suffers Disgusting Broken Nose In Loss To Vicente Luque)

“Robert calls me later that night and I’m thinking, ‘Great, I’m out of a job,'” he continued. “But instead, he tells me, ‘This is probably the greatest fight scene anywhere. Oh, and by the way, you broke my nose.’ I’m laughing but he was actually serious. Now I’m really nervous. I blurted out ‘Oh God, I’m never going to work again!’ Then he goes, ‘Oh don’t worry about it, my nose has been broken so many times, it doesn’t mean anything.’ We became pals from there. And to this day, I’m still asked about that fight scene! He’s just an incredible guy to work with and very humble. And how do I thank him? By breaking his nose!”

Garrett recently released his memoir “From Harlem Hoodlum to Hollywood Heavyweight.” The actor was most known for his role in “Car 54 Where Are You?”