‘I Don’t Want Them Anyway’: Cigar Shop Owner Puts Up Sign Telling Biden Voters To Go Elsewhere

The owner of an Illinois cigar shop said that he didn’t want business from anyone who voted for President-elect Joe Biden, according to CBS2.

Shaun Thompson, who has owned the Elmhurst Cigar House for the past six years, posted a sign outside of his business that reads: “Biden Voters Keep Out!” according to a Monday report from CBS 2. (RELATED: Kansas Man Allegedly Shoots 3 People He Believed Stole His Trump Yard Signs)

“I find it really, truly appalling – pretty much that I would like to say out and not go in,” a woman told the local outlet. “I find it horrible.”

“I find that offensive,” another woman said to CBS2. “I’m a Trump supporter, so if somebody put ‘Trump supporters stay out,’ I wouldn’t, you know, find that a very kind thing to put out.”

‘I Don’t Want You In The Store, I Don’t Want You Near Me:’ Elmhurst Cigar House Owner Puts Up Sign Reading, ‘Biden Voters Keep Out’ https://t.co/RtC9aUhvTC pic.twitter.com/0PIU9iVpYX — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 10, 2021

Thompson defended his view to CBS 2, telling the station his anti-Biden stance is no laughing matter.

“I don’t want them anyway. I don’t want them in there, and I don’t to have to pretend that they have respect for me,” Thompson said to the outlet, “so I’m going to show disrespect for them.”

He also told the affiliate that he doesn’t want anyone who voted for Biden to come into his store or anywhere near him, and to tell their friends this policy as well.

Thompson had never put up signs in political protest, but after the presidential election in November, he said he felt it was the time to do so, according to CBS 2.

A legal analyst for the station said that while Thompson is unlikely to face any legal ramifications for the sign, since it is a form of protected speech, the store owner could face business consequences.

Thompson said due to shutdowns from the pandemic, he has been at zero sales before, and he told the outlet if he does receive backlash from the sign, he will smoke the unsold cigars, CBS2 reported.