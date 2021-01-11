Manhunt Begins For 6 Inmates Who Escaped Prison Using Rope To Scale Down Side Of Jail

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has organized a manhunt to apprehend six inmates who escaped from the Merced County Downtown Jail in Northern California.

All six inmates who escaped from the jail Sunday were Hispanic males between the ages of 19 and 22, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office, and were found to be missing from their cell just before midnight. A preliminary investigation found that the inmates scaled down the side of the jail using a homemade rope after gaining access to the roof. (RELATED: Detainee Escapes From ICE Facility In New Jersey)

Escaped inmate Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, from Los Banos, California, was in the jail on a murder charge. Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, from Atwater, California, was charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participating in a criminal street gang, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of probation.

Jorge Barron, 20, also from Atwater, was in the jail on a charge of violating probation, according to the release, while Manuel Allen Leon, 21, from Vallejo, California, was charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading a peace officer through reckless driving, participating in a criminal street gang, and carrying a loaded firearm.

SIX INMATES ESCAPE FROM MERCED COUNTY DOWNTOWN JAILhttps://t.co/LxdSB88kdz pic.twitter.com/tGRSeFpGO8 — Merced County Sheriff’s Office (@MercedSheriff) January 10, 2021

Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21, from Planada, California, was charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participating in a criminal street gang and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22, from Portland, Oregon, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, participating in a criminal street gang, and violating probation.