Iowa State Football Coach Matt Campbell Announces That He’s Not Leaving The Cyclones

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell isn’t leaving the program.

After speculation that Campbell could potentially make the jump to the NFL, the college coaching star announced Sunday that he's not going anywhere.

He tweeted in part, “So grateful for the commitment of so many to continue to want to build our program together.”

So grateful for the commitment of so many to continue to want to build our program together. Our foundation has been built on Loyalty and Faithfulness and it will continue to be our guiding light. Humbled and Grateful to continue to lead to be different. — Matt Campbell (@ISUMattCampbell) January 10, 2021

This is great news for the Cyclones. Matt Campbell is one of the best young coaches in all of football, and he’s turned ISU into a seriously competitive program.

He just capped off a 9-3 season, which is very solid by ISU standards, and it was his best season since arriving in Ames.

The reality of the situation is that Campbell will probably eventually either go to the NFL or be snatched up by a bigger college team.

It’s just the nature of the business. Winning coaches don’t stick around at middle-tier programs forever, and Campbell is as legit as they come.

However, he remains with the Cyclones for the time being, and that’s a win for everyone involved with the team.