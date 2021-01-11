Cops Conduct Burglary Investigation At Diddy’s Los Angeles Home, Police Say

Los Angeles Police reportedly conducted a burglary investigation at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ home Thursday.

The police department confirmed the investigation to Page Six in an article published Monday. Police conducted the investigation at around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, the outlet reported.

“A report was taken, but we can’t disclose any victim information,” a representative for the department told the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Arrested In Alleged Burglary Attempt Of Johnny Depp’s Los Angeles Home)

It is not clear if Diddy was at the home at the time of the break in, but a caretaker discovered the break-in, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that somebody broke into the home using a side door, which triggered the alarm on the home.

Diddy has spent most of his time amid the coronavirus pandemic at his home in Miami, Page Six reported.

A woman was arrested last week after she reportedly attempted to break into actor Johnny Depp’s home. The woman, presumed possibly homeless by TMZ, triggered Depp’s Hollywood Hills home security system which called cops to the property.

Depp’s break-in came days after a burglary ring targeted Dr. Dre’s home while he was in the ICU recovering from a brain aneurysm. Authorities told ABC 7 they originally thought the burglary ring was targeting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ home, but later realized the target was Dr. Dre.