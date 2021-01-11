Matthew McConaughey On Success: Don’t ‘Half-Ass It’

Matthew McConaughey thinks success means giving 100% effort at all times.

The legendary actor recently appeared on “The Story Box” with Jay Fantom, and broke down what success means to him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“To be a good father, to be a good husband, to not half-ass it,” McConaughey said when talking about what it takes to be successful in his mind.

He also talked about how money and fame don’t really mean everything at the end of the day, especially if you screw somebody over to get it.

You can watch his comments in the video below.

As I’ve said many times before, I could listen to McConaughey hand out advice all day. The dude just gets it.

In a world lacking authenticity, he’s as real as they come these days.

I 100% agree with his comments on money and fame. What’s the point of being rich if you’re not happy? I don’t think there’s any point in being famous, but that’s a topic for another day.

Either way, McConaughey hit the nail on the head.

Let us know if you agree with McConaughey in the comments.