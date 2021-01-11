The Nickelodeon NFL Broadcast Of The Saints Beating The Bears Was A Disaster

The NFL should be embarrassed by the Nickelodeon broadcast Sunday.

Sunday, the league broadcast the Saints beating the Bears on the network meant for kids, and it was embarrassing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There were absurd graphics, weird celebrations and the whole thing felt strange.

I’m sorry, but is this the NFL or is a league meant for little kids? Children should love football, but the product shouldn’t be catered to them.

We’re out here talking about sliming people! Are you kidding me? What the hell was the NFL thinking?

Saints head coach Sean Payton literally had green slime dumped on him. The dude is an NFL coach. The entire thing was embarrassing.

Mitch Trubisky, who wasn’t impressive during the 21-9 loss, was named the best player out there by the network.

People might tell me that I need to lighten up, and that none of this is a big deal. Maybe that’s true. Maybe it isn’t, but I love the NFL.

I just love football, and I hate childish gimmicks. These men are paid millions of dollars to go out there and make plays.

This isn’t a joke, and the fact we have slime graphics is beyond bizarre.

The NFL needs to be better. It needs to be much better.