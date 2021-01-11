REPORT: Highway Patrol Officer Under Investigation After Tagging Himself At DC ‘Stop The Steal’ Rally

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mark Melvin is reportedly under investigation for multiple social media posts, including tagging himself at the “Stop the Steal” rally last week in Washington, DC.

In the post, Melvin also said he would not enforce Democratic North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s coronavirus curfew order, according to WRAL. (RELATED: Corporations Halt Political Donations After Capitol Riot)

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein released a statement Friday on North Carolinians involved in the raid on the Capitol building.

BREAKING: My office is supporting federal law enforcement efforts to investigate NCians who participated in the raid on the U.S. Capitol. If you have any information about a NCian who participated in this lawless insurrection, please email investigationtips@ncdoj.gov . — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) January 8, 2021

Melvin also made another post in December after calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “racist money laundering organization.”

State highway patrol troopers are required to follow a code of conduct.

“Each member charged with a violation of the rules of conduct or job performance should be charged with a violation under a specific section, when applicable,” the code of conduct states.

The code of conduct also states that it “shall govern the official and unofficial actions of each uniformed member of the Patrol.”

“I can confirm that Master Trooper Mark S. Melvin is a current member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and is assigned to Troop D, District 4 (Person County),” First Sgt. Christopher Knox reportedly said about Melvin.