Prepare For The National Title Game With These Epic Sports Speeches

Monday is the national title game between Ohio State and Alabama, and I have the perfect way for all of you to get amped.

There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping for a major college football game like a great sports speech from a movie or TV show. Well, you’re in luck because I’ve compiled the best speeches for you right here! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let’s not waste a single second. Hit the music!

Who is ready to run through a damn brick wall right now? I know I am! Hand up! I’m ready to throw on the pads and hit something.

If you’re not a fan of great hype videos before sporting events, then you’re certainly no friend of mine. I literally watch them all the time.

You just can’t beat some wise words from Coach Eric Taylor to get your mind right.

I hope you’re all as excited as I am for tonight because it’s going to be absolutely lit when the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide take the field.

I can guarantee you that much.

So, have your beer on ice and ready to roll by 8:00 EST when the action gets underway on ESPN! It’s been a hell of a ride. Now, let’s send this season off in fashion.