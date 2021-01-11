Steelers’ Chase Claypool Slams Browns Following Playoff Loss

Steelers’ Chase Claypool slammed the Browns following his teams’ 37-48 loss to them in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

“Bad loss, but the Browns are going to get clapped next week so it’s all good,” the wide receiver for Pittsburgh shared during a TikTok video posted Monday. The comments were noted by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter)

Video of the Steelers‘ player slamming the team on his social media site has since surfaced on Twitter, according to Yahoo Sports.

Check it out!

Here is the video…”The #Browns are going to get clapped next week” pic.twitter.com/vlhu9wvCqP — Brad Stainbrook (BrownsWave) (@BrownsByBrad) January 11, 2021

In another video shared on social media, the wide receiver talked about the Browns defense, who helped give its team a 28-0 lead over the Steelers in the first quarter.

Real Classy @ChaseClaypool!! Hey, while you are home next week watching us play KC, maybe you could spend some more time on your tablet! #Browns pic.twitter.com/S36AFJjmnw — BrownsTherapy (@BrownsTherapy) January 11, 2021

WATCH:

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster gave the Cleveland team some bulletin board material when he trash-talked the Browns, according to the outlet.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” JuJu said, according to Associated Press’ Tom Withers.

“I think they’re nameless gray faces,” he added. “They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

After the Browns beat the Steelers’ and advanced in the NFL Playofffs, Smith-Schuster said he didn’t “regret saying” what he said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

“They came out … today wasn’t our night,” he added. “Hopefully the same Browns show up against the next opponent and do what they did tonight and have a great game.”