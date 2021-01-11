PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Pulverize Michigan

Wisconsin and Michigan will meet on the court Tuesday night, and I expect the Badgers to roll!

Right now, the Badgers are 10-2, we’re coming off an exciting win over Indiana in double overtime and it’s time to notch another victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan is a hell of a ball team. We’re talking about one of the best teams in America, and we never run from a challenge.

In fact, Wisconsin embraces a great opponent. Being a Wisconsin man is all about never backing down. It’s about taking the court, grinding it out and getting the damn job done.

I respect the Wolverines and the product they put on the field. They’re a hell of a team, but I absolutely don’t fear them.

We don’t fear anyone. We’re the Wisconsin Badgers.

So, I absolutely expect the Badgers to take it to the Wolverines when we meet Tuesday night. You can catch the game at 7:00 EST on ESPN!

Go, Badgers, go!