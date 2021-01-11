Editorial

PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Pulverize Michigan

Jan 7, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers (35) congratulates Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) after the team's double overtime victory over the Indiana Hoosiers at the Kohl Center. Wahl shot two three-point baskets in the second overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Wisconsin and Michigan will meet on the court Tuesday night, and I expect the Badgers to roll!

Right now, the Badgers are 10-2, we’re coming off an exciting win over Indiana in double overtime and it’s time to notch another victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Michigan is a hell of a ball team. We’re talking about one of the best teams in America, and we never run from a challenge.

In fact, Wisconsin embraces a great opponent. Being a Wisconsin man is all about never backing down. It’s about taking the court, grinding it out and getting the damn job done.

 

I respect the Wolverines and the product they put on the field. They’re a hell of a team, but I absolutely don’t fear them.

We don’t fear anyone. We’re the Wisconsin Badgers.

 

So, I absolutely expect the Badgers to take it to the Wolverines when we meet Tuesday night. You can catch the game at 7:00 EST on ESPN!

Go, Badgers, go!