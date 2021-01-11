REPORT: Calls To Boycott Chinese Company Surge After Employee Kills Himself, Second Death In Two Weeks

Calls to boycott Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo have surged due to accusations of cruel work conditions following the deaths of two workers within two weeks, the Washington Post reported.

Pinduoduo is the largest interactive e-commerce company in China. Its founder, Jack Ma, has become the second richest person in China.

The company requires employees to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week, which is not uncommon in the Chinese tech industry, according to the Washington Post. (RELATED: Twitter Refuses To Say Why It’s Promoting A Chinese Tech Group That Allegedly Tracks Uighers)

The company said an employee with the last name Tan jumped to his death Saturday in his hometown of Changsha . He had asked the company for leave Friday without giving a reason and immediately traveled home.

In response, Pinduoduo sent out an email stating, “To support our employees we are setting up an internal channel and dedicated team to provide psychological counseling and consultation services for emergencies,” the Washington Post reported.

Less than two weeks prior to Tan’s death, a woman in her 20s named Fei collapsed while walking home after a long shift at Pinduoduo. Fei died after six hours of treatment. Her cause of death has not been given, but critics used the case as an example of inhumane work conditions in the tech industry. (RELATED: REPORT: China Uses Private Companies To Process Stolen Data)