REPORT: Deshaun Watson Could Try To Force A Trade To The Dolphins

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson’s future with the franchise might be nearing an end.

It's been reported a ton over the past few days that Watson is no longer happy as a member of the team, and he might want to be traded.

According to Chris Mortensen, Watson has a no-trade clause in his deal, but he might be open to waiving it in order to be traded to the Dolphins in exchange for “Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation.”

Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the @MiamiDolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

As I said when I first heard about the trade rumors, I see no situation unfolding where the Texans dump Watson unless there are no other options on the table.

Houston has to do everything possible to iron out this situation and fix their relationship with the young NFL star.

Having said that, trading him for Tua also doesn’t seem very smart. How many draft picks would the Dolphins have to throw in?

Four first round picks with Tua? They’d have to sell the farm because Tua isn’t even close to being on the same level as Deshaun Watson.

That might sound harsh, but it’s true.

As a betting man, I 100% expect Deshaun Watson to be on Houston next season. Things can always change, but I’m just not buying the speculation just yet.