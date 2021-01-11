REPORT: Doug Pederson’s Job Security With The Eagles ‘Is Not Firm’

Doug Pederson’s time as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles might be nearing an end.

According to Tim McManus and Chris Mortensen, Pederson’s status with the team “is not firm,” and he could be fired if owner Jeffrey Lurie isn’t “confident” about the coach’s “vision going forward.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Doug Pederson’s status as @Eagles coach is not firm, sources tell @Tim_McManus and me.

Pederson could be out if owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about Pederson’s vision going forward after the two meet again soon.

Lurie’s concerns extend well beyond Carson Wentz, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

It’s truly incredible how hard and fast the Eagles have fallen in the past couple years. In February 2018, the Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Here we are nearly three years later, and all hell has broken loose within the organization.

Carson Wentz, who was supposed to be the quarterback of the future, seemingly has no place on the team going forward and head coach Doug Pederson might also be out the door.

The Eagles went from being Super Bowl champs to be engulfed by chaos in three very short years.

Is it all Pederson’s fault for the team’s failures? I’ll let Eagles fans argue that amongst themselves. I’m just sitting back truly blown away by how quickly it all fell apart for Philly.