REPORT: Doug Pederson’s Job Security With The Eagles ‘Is Not Firm’

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Doug Pederson’s time as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles might be nearing an end.

According to Tim McManus and Chris Mortensen, Pederson’s status with the team “is not firm,” and he could be fired if owner Jeffrey Lurie isn’t “confident” about the coach’s “vision going forward.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s truly incredible how hard and fast the Eagles have fallen in the past couple years. In February 2018, the Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Here we are nearly three years later, and all hell has broken loose within the organization.

Carson Wentz, who was supposed to be the quarterback of the future, seemingly has no place on the team going forward and head coach Doug Pederson might also be out the door.

The Eagles went from being Super Bowl champs to be engulfed by chaos in three very short years.

Is it all Pederson’s fault for the team’s failures? I’ll let Eagles fans argue that amongst themselves. I’m just sitting back truly blown away by how quickly it all fell apart for Philly.