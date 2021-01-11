REPORT: Mother Of Six Dies After Giving Birth While Sick With Coronavirus

A 37-year-old woman died from coronavirus three days after giving birth, CBSLA reported.

Veronica Guevara-Giron died on Thursday after doctors delivered her daughter, Imani, five weeks early, CBSLA reported. When Guevara-Giron was eight months pregnant, the mother of six developed a cough and said she could not breathe, CBSLA reported. Her family took her to the hospital, her sister-in-law Nathalia Giron told CBSLA. Guevara-Giron did not have any underlying health conditions other than pregnancy, CBSLA reported.

Doctors delivered Imani to the neonatal intensive care unit before Guevara-Giron got to hold her baby, CBSLA reported. The next day, doctors placed her on a ventilator and never took her off, according to the outlet.

“They called her husband and said she wasn’t getting any better, that he could come see her,” Nathalia Giron said. (RELATED: World Health Organization: Abortion Is ‘Essential’ During Coronavirus Pandemic)

The deceased woman’s family started a GoFundMe page to financially help the family, CBSLA reported. Guevara-Giron’s husband is a sanitation worker for the city of Los Angeles, according to CBSLA.

“We’re trying to see if their dad can stay home a little longer,” Giron told CBSLA. “We can give all the love and support a family can give, but we’re never going to amount to the mother she was.”